KZN Education Department relaxes school visit rules for MPLs

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education will allow Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) to conduct oversight at schools without the 30-day prior approval requirement. The DA said the move came after it had raised concern about a recent issued circular which had placed tight restrictions on school oversight visits.

Circular 29, issued earlier in March, had sparked criticism for limiting the ability of MPLs to perform their oversight duties. The party said following pressure from the provincial Legislature’s Education Portfolio Committee, the department had conceded that MPLs, particularly committee members would not need to seek the 30-day prior approval for visits. “This is a major victory for transparency and accountability within KZN’s education system,” said DA KZN Education spokesperson Sakhile Mngadi, MPL.

“Through sound argument and relentless pressure, the DA has forced this necessary concession.” The DA had labelled the regulation unconstitutional and an attempt by the ANC-run Department to shield schools from scrutiny amid ongoing challenges such as infrastructure backlogs and staff shortages. Mngadi said the party had written to the chairperson of the Education Portfolio Committee, Hlengiwe Mavimbela, calling for formal confirmation of the changes to guarantee continued access for MPLs.

“We will not allow vague assurances to replace clear, enforceable rules that guarantee MPLs' access to schools for oversight,” said Mngadi. While MPL access has been secured, Circular 29’s 30-day approval rule still applies to other public and political figures. The DA has called for this provision to be strictly enforced, particularly in light of a recent political controversy at Shakaskraal Primary School. Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka visited the school on Friday following allegations that the principal had coerced staff into wearing political regalia.