Durban - Local government is set to launch a major screening programme throughout the province focusing on prevalent diseases such as cancer, TB, HIV and other diseases of lifestyle. This was announced by KwaZulu-Natal premier, Willies Mchunu, last week.

Speaking after presenting the budget speech for his office in the KZN Provincial Legislature Mchunu said that the diseases of lifestyle referred to such as diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension and obesity.

“Among the challenges we have to deal with as a province, is health. The province is witnessing less HIV and AIDS related deaths, which implies government is succeeding in its endeavour to improve the quality of life of those infected,” he said.

Mchunu said about 52.6% of HIV positive people have been placed on anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment in the province.

“However, efforts need to be intensified in preventing new HIV and AIDS infections within the province. The prevalence of diseases remains one of our major concerns as the Office of The Premier,” he said.

He added that the programme will start with the provincial EXCO, the Office of The Premier and proceed to the Department of Health and all other departments.

“This is just one way of encouraging people to take care of their health by screening and not waiting to get sick before they check their health. Prevention is better than cure. And early detection of diseases can lead to successful treatment. Often, by the time you get sick for some it is too late,” Mchunu said.

Echoing Mchunu’s sentiments, Dhlomo further applauded the Premier’s announcement and has also called on all sectors of society to support it.

“We are very happy with the clarion call made by the Honourable Premier in support of the State of the Nation Address, where the President Ramaphosa called for all South Africans to prioritise going to screen and test and check if they have any illnesses.

“Our Honourable Premier has made a very bold statement that it will have to start with us as leaders in our government departments. I therefore implore all of us in the Department that we must do everything humanly possible to be available to support all MECs in their respective districts, where they are the political champions. Screening for diseases is free,” Dhlomo said.

The Mercury