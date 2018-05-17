A 15-year-old was killed after being hit by a train in Verulam on the Durban north coast on Thursday. Picture: RUSA

Durban - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 15-year-old pupil was knocked by a train in Verulam on Thursday morning.

It is believed the teen, a Grade 8 pupil at Temple Valley Secondary School died on impact.





Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said they received a call for medical assistance just after 8am.





" Paramedics arrived at the scene a few minutes later to find a young male attired in school uniform lying alongside the railway line. He was barefoot. EMS paramedics are also in attendance and declared the teen dead," Balram said.





He said the boy's family arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.





"They said the boy, identified as Mckaylen Ramsamy, had been robbed by a man two days before his death. The family said his shoes were taken during the robbery. Due to the robbery, Ramsamy had changed his route and walked via the railway station to school after realising that the person who robbed him, frequented the taxi rank nearby," Balram said.





The scene was handed over to local police who are investigating further.



