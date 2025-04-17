KZN's Easter holiday safety measures: Premier Ntuli leads roadblock operations

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has commended law enforcement agencies following a series of multidisciplinary roadblock operations across the province, aimed at ensuring safety and compliance during the Easter holiday period. Leading a roadblock along Masukwana, Greytown Road in Pietermaritzburg, and later at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, Ntuli said the operations were meant to safeguard both residents and visitors to the province.

Ntuli urged motorists to obey traffic laws and avoid dangerous practices such as overloading. “It is important that everyone arrives safely, whether returning home or to work.” A roadblock was held along Masukwana, Greytown Road in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: KZN Provincial Government He also warned against violence during family gatherings. “We expect people to respond to messages from law enforcers and government to ensure safety. During this time, we receive reports of people who use their return home as an opportunity to pay revenge. We urge them to stop that.” Ntuli confirmed that police were acting on intelligence regarding drug smuggling and illegal firearms, though no drugs had yet been seized. “We were able to discover 23 undocumented foreign nationals, which is still unfortunate. We have made a sincere call for them to return to their countries legally.”

He said operations were taking place throughout the province. “Law enforcement has been prioritised this Easter season to ensure roads and communities are safe. Even tourists must know they are visiting a province that is friendly and safe.” Premier Ntuli also praised police for recent arrests of extortion suspects. “One must commend the work of the police. It’s important because extortion affects even investors and construction. Harsh sentences must be handed down so we have communities that are free and safe.” He called on residents to support police efforts. “The police are doing the work. We need to work with the police, report criminals, and volunteer in community safety structures.”