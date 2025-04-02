KZN's motor licensing offices will only accept cashless payments

KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Transport and Human Settlements has officially transitioned to a cashless payment system in motor licensing offices across the province. The move, announced by MEC Siboniso Duma on Tuesday, comes amid a surge in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, with the province witnessing frequent and violent attacks on armoured vehicles.

Duma confirmed that the cashless system took effect on Tuesday, April 1. The department stated that it will no longer accept cash payments in licensing offices, requiring motorists to use debit or credit cards instead. “We are encouraged by the members of the public who have embraced this change and are now using debit and credit cards in our motor licensing offices,” he said. The decision follows a series of violent CIT robberies in the province.

On March 28, 2025, a cash-in-transit vehicle was ambushed on Selby Msimango Road in Pietermaritzburg. Ten armed suspects forcibly stopped the vehicle, shot a security guard, and stole an undisclosed amount of money and firearms. Just days later, on March 31, another CIT heist occurred on the M25 KwaMashu highway. Heavily armed men travelling in two vehicles ambushed a cash van in broad daylight, forcing it to a halt with gunfire and explosives. The guards sustained minor injuries, and the criminals made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Videos of the violent attack quickly spread on social media, showing the suspects attaching explosives to the van and detonating it during peak-hour traffic.

Duma said the shift to digital payments aims to protect state funds and improve service delivery. “We believe that embracing the digital revolution will help us as the department to save every cent and ensure that we help fund programmes of service delivery,” he said. The department has reported significant revenue from its licensing services, collecting more than R2.3 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year.