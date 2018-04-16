Siam Lee was abducted from outside her Durban North workplace in January.

Durban - More than 10 cases of fraud have been opened against the 29-year-old man accused of the murder of Siam Lee.

This was revealed during his bail application at the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The cases against man - who cannot be named due to a pending rape case- relate to his fuel business operating in Gauteng. As such, six of the cases were reported at different police stations in that province, while four were reported in Inanda, KwaDukuza, Madadeni and Umbilo.

The man questioned the timing of the cases which were opened after his arrest.

He was arrested in January and is being held at the Westville Correctional Facility for the murder of Lee, 20. She disappeared from her workplace - an alleged brothel - in Margaret Maytom Drive, in upmarket Durban North, on January 4.

It was only days later that her burnt remains were discovered in a sugarcane field, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The bail application continues on Thursday.

The Mercury