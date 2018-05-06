Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has engaged the services of Umbimbi Lwamabutho (coalition of regiments) in a bid to make schools safe again. The announcement was made by KZN MEC for Education, Mthandeni Dlungwane during his budget policy presentation held last week.

Dlungwane said social ills and school safety remained a thorn in the department's flesh and a major concern.

"These social ills militate against our core business, which is our relentless and spirited pursuit for the provision of quality and accessible education," he said.

Dlungwane noted the number teachers and pupils killed in the province since last year, making special mention of a teenager killed during an apparent argument with another pupil at a high school in Inanda.

Dlungwane said while there were some schools in the province with security guards, this should not be a permanent solution.

"Schools are a microcosm of our society and every social ill that plagues out society finds itself on our school premises. This is the reason why we have always maintained that fighting violence in shcools and dealing with issues of safety should be a societal responsibility," he said.

Dlungwane added that they are engaging with Umbimbi Lwamabutho to find ways to curb social ills and violence in schools.

"We are also concerned about the faction fights which extend to our school premises. We ask communities to ensure that they protest our children from such hostile environments. It also disturbs us that communities find it easy to close school gates, thereby denying pupils their right to education. We further ask out communities to refrain from such irresponsible behaviour," he said.

Dlungwane said he was happy with the department's Response Team, that has succeeded in dealing with conflicts in many schools.

"We want them to continue to fight conflict wherever such is reported," he said.

The Mercury