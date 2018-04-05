Durban - Emergency service provider, Rescue Care, has laid charges against Metro Police and officials from Independent Communications Authority of South Africa following the alleged kidnapping of crew in the Durban south area on Wednesday.

Rescue Care Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson, said his team was alerted to a crash scene in Isipingo but on arrival, medics realised it was a staged scene.

“We understand that this was an unauthorised operation,” he said.

According to Jamieson, an ambulance was searched without a warrant or reason to believe it was involved in the commission of a crime.

“Our staff were ostensibly kidnapped and had their phones taken from them. They were harassed and pilloried by officers of the eThekwini Metro police. It remains unclear to us exactly what these officials were searching for. Nothing illicit was found in our ambulance, and our staff was not charged, although they were waylaid for an extended period,” he said.

Jamieson said Rescue Care’s attorneys are proceeding with registering criminal cases of; contravention of section 28 of the criminal procedure act [unlawful search], kidnapping, unauthorised borrowing, cybercrime, crimen injuria and impersonating a police officer against the officials.

“We are confident that law enforcement authorities will investigate this matter thoroughly, and examine the conduct of the officials who, as members of the law enforcement community, should conduct themselves in a manner which is beyond reproach,” he said.

Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said he had not received any complaints thus far but would be looking into the matter.

