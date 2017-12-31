MEC Dhlomo congratulates Ningi Zwane for the birth of her New Year's Day baby Zanokuhle as the baby's father Lebo Ndlovu looks on. Picture: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says his department will continue waging war against "sugar daddies", or "blessers".

Dhlomo was speaking at Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on New Year's morning, where he welcomed the arrival of 46 New Year’s Day babies (22 boys and 24 girls) from public hospitals around the province.

By 12pm, the number had risen to 51, or 25 boys and 26 girls.

It emerged that two 14-year-old mothers had given birth at Newcastle Provincial Hospital, a report which shocked the Dhlomo.

Also among the province’s youngest New Year’s Day moms are two 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds.

“We wish to emphasise that there is no bonus for a teenager to fall pregnant. When someone who is aged under 18 falls pregnant, it poses a risk to the life of both the mother and her child. Most teenagers who fall pregnant don’t go back to school. Ultimately, they lose out in life."

Dhlomo said young women who fell pregnant too young were not giving a bright future to their children.

"They perpetuate a cycle of poverty."

He said the province's anti-sugar daddy campaign had ignited a debate about the "dangerous phenomenon".

“We have already had a number of young women talking about this. Some have had relationships with older men, and are now warning the young ones about the consequences."

The MEC added that the “She Conquers” national campaign, launched by Deputy President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago, would continue to be accelerated in the province.

“We are saying to young women that the men who sleep with them do not do so out of love, but out of lust. Our message is: 'You don’t need someone who will come into your life and yield negative results.'"

The Mercury