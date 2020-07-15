Msunduzi Municipality 'in dire financial position', may not pay creditors

Durban - The financial position of Msunduzi Municipality is reportedly deteriorating and concerns are growing that it might not be able to make payments to some of its creditors in the coming months. Councillors have alleged that the municipality has little to no reserves and they were informed by the council’s senior manager that there was a danger they might not be able to pay some of their creditors. They said the municipality was struggling to undertake basic functions like fixing street lights or damaged transformers. The Mercury understands that some companies have not been paid, but most were subcontracted to companies that were contracted to the municipality. In some cases those companies had stopped providing services. “We had a meeting with a senior official recently and he told us how bad the situation is, that we are in danger of not being able to pay creditors,” said ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand.

“Imagine a situation where a contractor does work for us and he is not paid. That contractor still has his own employees that he needs to pay; by law we are supposed to pay a contractor within 30 days, but I fear we might stretch the payment date to 60 days,” he said.

Bongumusa Nhlabathi, a DA councillor who sits on the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, said while he was not present when the revelations about the city’s financial state were made, it was true the municipality had no money.

“The reality is that the municipality is bankrupt, there are things the municipality cannot do,” he said.

“For example, we have about four vehicles at waste collection that are working and more than 10 that are broken and waiting for repairs.

“If we have that situation, it is clear that we will not be able to meet some of our obligations.

“The municipality is living hand to mouth; we have to get payment from ratepayers before we are able to perform any of the city’s functions.

“If you drive into the city at night, it is a city of darkness as most street lights have not been repaired because companies doing that job have not been paid.”

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the situation had not reached that point.

“There have been months where our collection has been very low; for instance April was such a month. With the current pandemic and the uncertainty that it has brought, there is delay by ratepayers to pay for their services.

“There are people who, out of fear of losing their jobs, are not paying because they do not know what will happen to them tomorrow; they are deciding to hold on to their money and not pay for their services,” he said.

