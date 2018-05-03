Durban - Thousands of students have marched to the Durban Magistrate's Court where the man accused of murdering his student girlfriend is appearing. The accused faces a charge of murder.

He is alleged to have shot Zolile Khumalo dead at a student residence in the Durban Central Business District on May 1. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

News of the shooting went viral after the alleged killer posted his thoughts on his social media. Watch: #MUT Mangosuthu University of Technology students marching from residence to Durban Magistrates Court where ex-student accused of the murder of #ZolileKhumalo is expected to appear. #intimatepartnerviolence #femicide

He posted, "konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela" which translated into English means, "All is history now. If I had the power I was going to make her rise - from the dead - so that we can talk about the mistakes... but now she is gone before I could even tell her that I forgive her."

On Thursday morning, students gathered at a student res in Durban's Point area. They then marched to the court.

#MUT students gathered outside Durban Mag Court where 23-year-old ex-student is to appear for murder of #ZolileKhumalo





