Durban - The N3 near Pietermaritzburg has been temporarily closed following a serious collision between two vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement that, at approximately 1.24pm, they received the call that a serious collision had occurred on the N3 southbound, in the Tweedie area.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a heavy motor vehicle and a light motor vehicle carrying 12 occupants had collided allegedly causing the light motor vehicle to roll ejecting its passengers."

He said that paramedics from Netcare 911 and other services were on scene treating multiple patients with injuries ranging from mild to moderate.

"Events leading up to the collision are unknown however traffic officials are on scene and will be investigating further."

On Saturday, the ambulance service responded to another accident in which two vehicles collided at the corner of Boom and Pine Street in Pietermaritzburg.

Five patients with injuries ranging from mild to moderate had been treated on scene by various private services.

The Mercury