THE Wyebank home where three siblings were found murdered and the fourth missing, along with her stepfather.

Durban - While police continue their search for a Durban father who allegedly murdered his children on Tuesday, neighbours have expressed their shock at the deaths. Speaking outside the home in Wyebank, west of the city, neighbours said they could not understand why he did it.

Ayakha Jiyane and her siblings; Kwezi, Siphesihle and Kuhlekonke Mpungose were described as warm and loving children.

Ali Naidoo said she had lived next to the Mpungose family for the last 10 years.

Neighbours console each other in Wyebank after a man allegedly murdered his three children and their oldest sister yesterday.#wyebankmurders pic.twitter.com/zWz9o9gYow — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) September 4, 2019

It is alleged that the father picked up three of the children, aged four, six and 10, from school earlier in the day. He then allegedly hanged the children before going to pick up his wife's oldest daughter from school.

According to neighbours, he allegedly called the 16-year old's biological father and told him that he had a parcel for him.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said four cases of murder have been opened at the Pinetown police station. She said the accused is still on the run.

Naidoo began to cry as she recalled how the children would often stand by a fence between their home and speak to her.

"They were so respectful and always greeted. I cannot believe this," she said as tears rolled down her cheeks.

The children's mother is said to have been taken to her family in PMB.

Daily News