IDC regional manager Pat Moodley said the funder had approved 192 transactions worth almost R13bn nationally, which was expected to create and save 19178 jobs nationally, of which 6316 were in the province.
R6bn was loaned to black industrialists nationally, while black empowerment businesses received in the region of R8.3bn.
However, Moodley said many entrepreneurs who approached the funder for assistance had not adequately prepared their funding applications as they tended to generalise their business goals.
“South Africa is unique because there is plenty of money, but to find a sustainable business to invest the money in is a challenge. We get hundreds of applications but there is only a 20% strike rate,” Moodley said.