Pat Moodley Durban - The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) invested R2.6billion in businesses in KwaZulu-Natal over the past financial year. IDC regional manager Pat Moodley said the funder had approved 192 transactions worth almost R13bn nationally, which was expected to create and save 19178 jobs nationally, of which 6316 were in the province. R6bn was loaned to black industrialists nationally, while black empowerment businesses received in the region of R8.3bn. However, Moodley said many entrepreneurs who approached the funder for assistance had not adequately prepared their funding applications as they tended to generalise their business goals. “South Africa is unique because there is plenty of money, but to find a sustainable business to invest the money in is a challenge. We get hundreds of applications but there is only a 20% strike rate,” Moodley said.

“We are a viability-based funder. Our first concern is the viability and sustainability of the business, and then we look at security,” he said. “Our mandate is a development mandate to develop industry and sustain jobs.”

Moodley said it was easier to assess an application for a loan where a business wanted to expand, but there was more work involved in assessing the viability of a start-up business.

“Ideally they should give us a comprehensive business plan that outlines the management, the technical side and capacity, the marketing and financial side of the business,” Moodley said.

One of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs made when applying for funding was to apply generic information to their businesses, such as a tourism business claiming to target 2% of arrivals at King Shaka International Airport, rather than specifying the firm’s competitive edge and how it planned to access market share, he said.

In the manufacturing sector, it was also not viable to simply aim to beat competitors on pricing, without understanding marketing and securing access.

“It’s important to understand your business and that the strength of the business is developed in terms of management/leadership, understanding production capacity, the market and affordability/financials,” Moodley said.

He added that opportunities existed in the local automotive sector for import replacement to supply the industry with locally produced components.

He added that local entrepreneurs also needed to think globally when establishing new businesses and to seek export opportunities such as those presented in the US and China in light of the ongoing trade war.

