Tourists on a walking safari. The African Tourism Leadership Forum in Durban next month will discuss how to boost tourism on the continent to encourage economic growth. African News Agency (ANA) Archive

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government in association with Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) will host the second annual African Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) in Durban next month. Chief executive Kwakye Donkor said: “The ATLF brings together the voices and sector leaders from government and business to discuss what’s required to bring the vision of tourism as an even greater enabler of economic growth and job creation, while showcasing the splendour and diversity of the continent to the world.

“The forum also aims to support capacity-building and networking to connect business opportunities with the right players in the sector.”

The forum said governments and business were looking for opportunities for economic growth which would enable job creation, higher living standards, development, and the involvement of young people.

“Tourism is a key sector that could meet these objectives and according to the World Bank, is a transformative and effective development tool. With regard to Africa, the potential of tourism to contribute to the continent’s larger developmental agenda is further recognised by the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which integrates tourism as a critical driver of inclusive growth, job opportunities and wealth creation through industry and service.”

Enabling factors to achieve this agenda include:

The removal of visa constraints.

Joint marketing, including packaging and promotion of cross-border attractions.

Promotion of joint projects for infrastructure development and investment, including cross-border investment in hotels, airport and roads.

Capacity-building for people in the sector.

The ATLF will take place from August 27-29. In addition to meeting key players in the sector, the programme will include:

August 27 - Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit (side event).

August 28 - Africa Travel and Tourism CEO and Business Tourism Masterclass.

August 29 - Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Africa Tourism Leadership Awards.

