Ricardo Isaac, manager for the terminal, said he believed the increase in volumes was a clear indication that the commercial case for airfreighting cargo from Durban was changing.
Five years ago a study of airfreight originating in KwaZulu-Natal but being trucked to Gauteng and flown out of OR Tambo International Airport showed that the Dube TradePort Cargo Terminal handled a mere 19% of this market. By 2016, the cargo terminal had captured 55% of this market, growing 25% year-on-year.
In the 2018/19 financial year, the terminal’s volumes increased by another 26% to some 16000 tons of import and export airfreight, and for 2019/20 volumes are projected to exceed 18000 tons, driven largely by the arrival of British Airways.
Isaac said this increased growth in volumes had been achieved despite the economy growing at around 1% and in a global context when airfreight was taking a pounding.