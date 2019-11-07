Banks get to grips with financing trade









KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Premier Sihle Zikalala at the seminar. Durban - Trade is an important driver of economic growth and development, and banks play a critical role in promoting trade. This was said by Amr Kamel, executive vice-president, Business Development and Corporate Banking at Afreximbank at the four-day 2019 Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar and Workshop at the Durban ICC this week. Kamel said 2019 would go down as a watershed in Africa’s history, as it saw the launch of the operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. “As you are all aware this is the most emblematic of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063 the Africa we want. “The launch of the operational phase of the AfCFTA will provide traders across Africa with preferential trading arrangements that should enable them to enhance the level of intra-Africa trade resulting in enhanced economic growth for our countries.”

He said this came at a time when the global economy was witnessing subdued growth, in fact the growth for 2019 was expected to be 3%, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis, and more recently 3.8% in 2017, a serious climb-down.

“This synchronised slowdown is a consequence of rising trade barriers, elevated uncertainty surrounding trade and geopolitics; idiosyncratic factors causing macroeconomic strain in several emerging economies mostly on the back of protectionism and structural factors in advanced economies,” Kamel said.

Although the projection for 2020 showed an improved but modest growth of 3.4%, this was a downward revision from 3.6% growth projected earlier in the year.

Kamel said Afreximbank’s strategy dubbed Impact 2021: Africa Transformed placed the intra-African trade pillar as the arrowhead of the bank’s strategy, supported by three other critical pillars that were expanding industrialisation and export development, strengthening trade finance leadership and enhancing the bank’s financial soundness and performance.

“Under both our intra-African trade and Trade Finance Leadership pillars we recognise that trade is an important driver of economic growth and development. As banks we play a critical role in promoting trade. We must do this by managing the risks for traders as well as facilitating payments while bridging the cash flow gaps that characterise international trade.”

Kamel said the seminar aimed to ensure that participants acquired the capacity to structure bankable trade finance deals of varying levels of complexity.

“The intention is to ensure that African banks and bankers are well equipped to deal with risks in financing trade under a difficult politico-economic environment and changing trade counterparties.”

In his address at the seminar, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said Africa’s partnership with Afreximbank provided confidence that “we remain poised to harness the continent’s competitive advantages to effect equitable people-centred growth and development”.

KZN MEC Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said the province was privileged to have been accorded this opportunity to host the seminar.

“Our view is that the multiplicity of social and economic challenges faced by our province, the country and the continent requires astute and mature leadership within the government, but also in all sectors of society, to steady this ship.”

The Mercury