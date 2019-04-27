THE 4th annual Smart Procurement World Conference takes place in June. http://www.smartprocurementworld.com/kzn

DURBAN- The Ethekwini Municipality and Smart Procurement World have called on big business to step up and assist emerging businesses. This was one of the points of discussion at the Enterprise and Supplier Development Business Breakfast held last week at the Elangeni Hotel.

The breakfast session was a lead up to the fourth annual Smart Procurement World Conference from June 3-5. Hundreds of delegates, industry speakers and about 100 small business representatives will engage in a networking opportunity. The theme will be “Governance that transforms”, with the focus on supply chain management as an enabler to inclusive and sustainable growth.

Thabani Luthuli, eThekwini Municipality chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee, said statistics showed that without assistance as many as 70% of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) failed in their first two years.

“To ensure sustainability, they need the support and guidance of a knowledgeable, established and well-connected ESD (enterprise and supplier development) model that is sector specific, with collaboration between private sector and local government,” Luthuli said.

Head of the city’s supply chain management unit Andre Petersen said: “We are committed to the continued development and growth of the region’s SMME suppliers. The growth of our suppliers means the growth of our economy. We need to start unlocking opportunities for them that will help them compete with bigger suppliers.”

Deputy head of supply chain management operations Sandile Ngcobo said the programme aimed to support, develop and train suppliers for the city and region. “It will build capacity of local suppliers and assist with increasing the database of small businesses in eThekwini Municipality,” he said.

Smart Procurement World chief operating officer Debbie Tagg commended the city’s efforts to develop small businesses and urged big businesses to get involved.

“It is a collective effort,” she said. “We can only do great things if we hold each others’ hands. The aim of this initiative is to capacitate, expose and equip SMMEs with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed.”

The city urged business leaders to pledge their support towards the cause.

THE MERCURY