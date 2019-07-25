The cast of local film Knuckle City with eThekwini Municipality acting mayor Fawzia Peer. The movie opened the Durban International Film Festival last week. The Department of Trade and Industry says the government is committed to improving growth and transformation of the film industry. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - As the 40th Durban International Film Festival (Diff) started, the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) said the government had pledged its support for the growth and transformation of the film industry. Director of Film and Television Production at the dti, Nelly Molokoane was speaking during an engagement session with film-makers at Diff.

The focus of the sessions was on the Emerging Black Filmmakers Transformation Fund (EBFTF) which is a partnership initiative to assist emerging black film-makers in accessing funding and driving transformation within the industry.

Molokoane said the government at national and provincial level, had shown a lot of interest in the film industry and were committed to the growth of the industry.

She encouraged film-makers to do research on funding models, over and above the incentives that the government was providing.

“The revised South African Emerging Black Film-makers incentive programme which came into effect in September 2018, is a game-changer to the film industry.

“The incentive now offers a once-off purchase of production equipment to a maximum of R2million by way of cost sharing. The incentive requires the majority of intellectual property to be owned by South African citizens with a director and producer who are black,” said Molokoane.

The dti said it has approved about 300 applications inclusive of 94 emerging black film productions and disbursed about R1.5billion since 2016.

Speaking at the opening of Diff last week, Toni Monty, senior manager at the Durban Film Office said the Durban Film Mart held at Diff had boosted the opportunities for African film-makers.

“About 10 years ago we spoke to African film-makers who said they were finding it very difficult to get a foothold in the international market. We set about a journey to create the Durban FilmMart, which is held at Diff. This is a springboard for film-makers,” she said.

Monty said they are reaping the rewards of the initiative as there was a growing list of successful movies produced locally that have been showcased to other markets around the world.

“We’ve seen a great success and it is amazing to see this over the last 10 years. This is the place where the international market can come and find African talent and we have to continue growing,” she said.

Delegates of the Durban FilmMart have access to the leading experts in master classes who share their expertise in the areas of finance, marketing, distribution, project packaging, co-production and New Media.

The KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) said Diff was key in boosting the profile of the province and the city of Durban.

“Such events are always welcomed by the department and the MEC for EDTEA Nomusa Dube-Ncube, as they also promote business.”

The department also said it was involved in promoting Durban and KZN as good locations and destinations for international film-makers. “We are actively involved in job creation. We want international productions to help up-skill our people and harness local talent. The MEC will expand on this in her budget speech.”

