Durban - With it being half way through the winter months and the first cruise ship of the coming summer season now less than four months away, it is as good a time as any to begin thinking again of cruise ships and the immense industry that has developed around this important segment of shipping. It’s safe to say that passenger and cruise ships have almost without exception been designed and built in Europe, although with passenger ships more than a few exceptional examples came from the shipyards of the US.

Since their replacement with cruise ships designed for an entirely different purpose, this has been a European shipyard speciality. This is based on the belief that no other shipyards could possibly have the same expertise and capability of attention to detail when it comes to “finishing” a ship - a conviction that is now under challenge.

A similar argument was used to explain why luxury yacht hulls being built here in Durban in the days of Oceanco had to be taken to Europe for their accommodation and final finishing - South African shipyards, we were told, lacked the skills in providing those demanding final touches and polishes expected by the owners.

The unique shape of the X-Bow means that at the waterline it is much wider than a conventional bow and this reduces the pitching and slamming experienced in bad weather.





It seems more likely there were tax reasons for transporting the hulls to Europe back then, but that’s yet another story in the annals of our port.

Returning to cruise ships, an American-based company that specialises in expedition-type ships, i.e. smaller cruise vessels able to go where larger vessels cannot, has chosen to buck the trend and build a fleet of new ships in China.

The cruise company, SunStone Ships, which charters out its vessels, says there are several benefits in building new ships in China, not the least of which is that there are large shipyards available to start building almost immediately.

SunStone’s chief executive Niels-Erik Lund says that apart from the availability of yards there is the question of finance, with longer financing options available. In Europe, he says, laws prohibit loans of more than 12 years for repayment, whereas in China longer periods can be negotiated.

Another crucial factor is that all the major yards in Europe are always fully booked. Lund said that despite SunStone having dealt with European yards for a long time, the situation forced them to either go to a smaller European yard with no cruise ship experience, or look eastward. He acknowledged that some of the smaller European yards had since begun taking cruise ship orders, but these lacked resources and some have been late with deliveries.

Chinese shipyards had thousands of employees and if there were delays, they simply allocate more people to the project, he said.

SunStone’s first Chinese ship is now nearing completion, on time and so far to the owner’s satisfaction. The new vessel, with the name Greg Mortimer, is the first of seven being built by China Merchants Heavy Industry, with options for three more.

The new ship undergoes sea trials on July10 and is due to be named in September after which the ship will be delivered to the charterer Aurora Expeditions, an Australian concern.

However, in deferment to conventional thinking, most of the equipment on the new ship has come from Europe where suppliers had to have had a 15-year track record within the cruise industry.

One of the more significant aspects was the choice of Norway’s Ulstein Group for the technical design and sourcing of the vessel, and this meant the use of Ulstein’s unique X-Bow design.

Nothing revolutionary about this except perhaps for a cruise ship - the X-Bow has been deployed in 115 ships while Ulstein itself has built over 50 ships in China and has been supervising their involvement at the Chinese shipyard.

All interior spaces in Greg Mortimer were constructed by the Finnish company, while Design USA handled the vessel’s interior design, leading Lund to reassure the doubters that the first of seven Infinity-class ships was European designed and assembled in China.

All seven Infinity-class ships had been chartered by different cruise operators, with differing layouts and finishes. They would be operating in different places and had differing demographics and passengers, said Lund.

The vessels are 104m in length, 18m wide and have a draught of 5.1m. Greg Mortimer has accommodation for 160 passengers and two restaurants, but other ships in the series may carry up to 200 passengers with between 85 and 115 crew. Each ship is being built to a Safe Return to Port design, with Dynamic Positioning and Zero Speed and are Ice class 1A, Polar Code 6.

The unique shape of the X-Bow means that at the waterline it is much wider than a conventional bow and this reduces the pitching and slamming experienced in bad weather. There is also less noise, fuel consumption is improved and passengers enjoy a more comfortable ride. As an expedition ship, Greg Mortimer can expect rough seas and bad weather.

On account of where this ship will mostly cruise, Greg Mortimer has a helicopter deck instead of a pool. Perhaps at some stage we will be lucky to welcome the ship here in Durban.

The Mercury