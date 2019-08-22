Durban - In an effort to ease the critical shortage of furniture at under-resourced KwaZulu-Natal schools, FMCG giant Unilever has donated desks made from recycled waste plastic. A quarter of SA’s 24 000 schools are without adequate desks and chairs, a grim situation that significantly impacts upon quality teaching and learning.

Unilever recently handed over 40 desks to Roseland Primary School in Newlands East and will deliver a total of 320 desks to eight KZN schools in the coming weeks.

Brenda Davids, principal of Roseland Primary School, said: “The sponsorship is greatly appreciated and learners will now be seated comfortably whilst engaging in school tasks and activities set out for them. The school’s financial position is difficult, with more than 70% of parents unable to afford school fees.”

Davids said the sponsorship of desks assisted in a tremendous way.

Words could not adequately express the school’s gratitude to Unilever for the donation.

The desk donations comes after Unilever and Wildlands, a national environmental not-for-profit organisation, joined forces to restore dignity to learners and to also empower them towards academic success.

“The initiative is aligned with what Unilever stands for - brands with purpose,” Michelle Williams-Swartz, sourcing unit director at Unilever’s Indonsa factory, said. “Making an impact in the communities in which our business operates helps to bring our vision to life,” Williams-Swartz said.

“Investing in education is important to us in building a better future for leaders of tomorrow.

“The collaboration with Wildlands will help us focus on communities with the greatest needs.”

Technology developed by Wildlands and its partners made it possible for Unilever to transform multi-layered waste into useful items - such as school desks - for community development projects.

The Mercury