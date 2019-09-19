KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube with some of the attendees at the Women In ICT conference last week. www.kznedtea.gov.za

Durban - There has been a call for private companies to partner with the department to help women, especially from rural areas to be prepared for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said this during her address at the Women in ICT Conference at Durban’s Greyville Convention Centre last week.

Dube-Ncube said the gender-skewed patterns of the economy can be corrected and the use of technology can expedite that process through the empowerment of women in ICT (information and communications technology).

“There’s a huge imbalance between women and men in the technological sector. We want to bridge this gap through corporates, governments, schools, and universities which can be good vehicles for the promotion of gender-focused empowerment in technology. Nothing should be done for women without women,” she said.

“Some jobs will become obsolete with the advent of 4IR. With investment in digital infrastructure and training, we have no doubt that we will minimise risks and maximise benefits.”

She said thousands of young people, especially girls, would be trained on artificial intelligence, digital content production, 3D printing, cloud computing, drone piloting, cloud computing, and software development.

“We want to work with the private sector to make technology literacy a priority. We undertake to promote it alongside reading and writing as a basic skill. We want KZN to lead in terms of the creation of new jobs,” she said.

“This province has an added advantage because we host the submarine cable-landing points in Mtunzini closer to our Richards Bay Industrial Zone.”

Eleni Kwinana, executive head of department for Vodacom Business in the province said women should challenge themselves to use technology to address any problems they may have.

“We need to look at what are the problems that we have and how best we can use technology to help us.

“Technology is not here to take our jobs, but it is going to teach us to be innovative and be able to adapt in the 4IR,” said Kwinana.

