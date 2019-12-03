The programme forms part of the chamber’s drive to help formalise the informal sector by empowering owners of local micro-businesses in KwaZulu-Natal townships.
Siyabakhulisa is a Zulu word which means “we will grow them”.
Chamber CEO Palesa Phili said: “The Durban Chamber developed the Siyabakhulisa programme, and it was specifically designed for the micro-businesses affiliated to our group membership portfolio in our rural and township communities in KwaZulu-Natal. It aims to teach them business values and disciplines that they need to have in order to succeed.
“These micro-businesses need to be upskilled with practical insights, skills and tools which will include brand building, financial management and planning, marketing, merchandising, business governance, compliance with by-laws and being a ‘green business’, incorporating waste management and good environmental practice.