COLUMN - ARE YOU the one friends and family turn to for help with technology mishaps? Don’t worry; I’ve got your back. In this series, I’m sharing tools and tricks that help me save time and solve problems quickly.

* Shoot it: Last week I mentioned how important error messages are - they’ll often lead you to the solution. Make sure whoever you’re helping notes them down word for word or, if possible, save screenshots of error messages. Screenshots are pictures of whatever appears on-screen at the time the shot was taken. In Windows, the easiest way to take one is to press the Print Screen key. Often marked “PrtScn” or similar, this key is near the upper right of the keyboard, next to the Scroll Lock and Pause/Break keys. The Print Screen key copies a picture of the screen to the Windows clipboard. To retrieve the picture, open a program such as Paint or Microsoft Word, and press CTRL and V or click Edit - Paste to paste the screenshot image into a document. If you prefer, you can take a more specific screenshot of a selected area of your screen, using the Snipping Tool. See the guide at www.tinyurl.com/sstips for more information.

* Space: Computers running out of disk space and slowing to a crawl are common, but Windows hasn’t got better at helping identify the culprits. An easy method is to report the hard drive consumption visually, showing you where the most disk space is consumed. My favourite tool is TreeSize Free from https://jam-software.com/treesize_free. Once installed, launch TreeSize by right-clicking on any file or folder and clicking “TreeSize”. This opens a tree-like hierarchical chart of all files in the selected folder, showing the size of each file or folder. You can also alter the view to display, for example, what percentage of a parent folder each subfolder or file is using. Locating a large file or folder on your hard drive is a doddle with this effective tool.

* Share: Screen sharing is useful when you need to see what’s wrong rather than trying to work it out over the phone. Teamviewer from https://teamviewer.com makes this simple. Visit the Teamviewer website, click the green “Download for Free” button and run the installer. It will generate a unique code and password that’s displayed on screen. Ask whoever you’re helping to install Teamviewer, and install it on your PC too. Ask them to read you their code and password and enter the information in Teamviewer on your PC, and within seconds you’ll be able to see and control their screen. Teamviewer works in either direction: you can give someone else your details so they can remote control your PC, or vice versa. While controlling a remote system, you can swop sides so the remote party sees your screen.

Teamviewer is free for personal use only and it can restrict or block usage if commercial use is suspected, although it’s unclear how they detect this. I’ve seen a “Commercial Use Suspected” warning pop up incorrectly, which I ignore. For ad-hoc private support use, it usually works perfectly. See the guide at https://tinyurl.com/tvwrguide2019. The Resource Centre link on the Teamviewer website is helpful too.

See you next week for more.

