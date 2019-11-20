Co-living and working spaces set to rock SA









One of HOMii Lifestyle’s buildings in Durban. Durban - Technology has altered the way we work, live and play. These shifts, according to Darren de Leur, managing executive at HOMii Lifestyle, are forcing developers to look at the real estate industry differently. He said millennials were looking for flexible, safe solutions that allow them to work, live and play in close proximity. Seeing the gap in the market, HOMii Lifestyle (Pty) Ltd created a simple solution to a growing need - a single building where you live, work and play. Passionate about urban regeneration and armed with the firm belief that South Africa’s inner cities hold a special charm that cannot be duplicated anywhere else, HOMii launched a fully-fledged mixed-use development in Fox Street, Johannesburg, last month. The company is also completing a building in Dr Pixley Kaseme (West) Street in Durban ahead of its launch next month. De Leur shares what attracts young people to co-living spaces: Networking: The ability to collaborate with other like-minded, aspirational individuals helps residents to establish frequent contact and long-term relationships that ensure their joint success.

Flexibility: The notion of needing nothing more than your clothes and food allows flexibility like never before. That coupled with the ability to lease for a day, a week or longer (with no strings attached!) provides guests with unprecedented flexibility.

Cost effectiveness: Start-up costs are virtually zero thanks to fully-furnished apartments with free wi-fi. Also, co-living, gives up-and-coming individuals the ability to live the lifestyle at a fraction of the cost.

Convenience: Living in a HOMii building in the city means less commuting time and fully-serviced apartments, thus less cleaning time. Access to work spaces offer the ability to work from home whenever, while city living offers access to amenities, restaurants and a buzzing night life.

Safety and security: Whether you live in the suburbs or the city, safety and security is a concern. Because these work-live-play buildings are driven by technology, safe and secure living is made possible through security access control with facial recognition, 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance.

