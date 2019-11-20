Seeing the gap in the market, HOMii Lifestyle (Pty) Ltd created a simple solution to a growing need - a single building where you live, work and play.
Passionate about urban regeneration and armed with the firm belief that South Africa’s inner cities hold a special charm that cannot be duplicated anywhere else, HOMii launched a fully-fledged mixed-use development in Fox Street, Johannesburg, last month. The company is also completing a building in Dr Pixley Kaseme (West) Street in Durban ahead of its launch next month.
De Leur shares what attracts young people to co-living spaces:
Networking: The ability to collaborate with other like-minded, aspirational individuals helps residents to establish frequent contact and long-term relationships that ensure their joint success.