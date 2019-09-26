The event, held at Albaraka Bank, aims to grow the halaal export sector in the province by sourcing new markets, increasing the manufacturing base through foreign direct investment and developing African manufacturing companies in export and halaal compliance standards.
To achieve these objectives, the provincial department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) has set aside R5million, for the next three years, to roll out the programme.
The programme would commence with the engagement of local and international stakeholders, followed by the transformation of the sector and the development of non-Muslim, including African, businesses to support the long term sustainability of the KZN Halaal sector for exports.
Shabir Chohan, chief executive officer of Albaraka Bank, emphasised the role of public private collaboration in creating jobs for the province.