Collaborating to create KZN halaal hub







From left: Sihle Ngcamu, executive manager for Investment Promotion at Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN); En Muhd Hairi Zainal Abidin, Malaysia Foreign Trade Commission; Shabir Chohan, chief executive officer at Albaraka Bank; Zee Cele, TIKZN Board Member; Mohamed Jinna, chairperson of United World Halaal Development; Sihle Mkhize, deputy director-general at the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs; and Lester Bouah, executive manager for Export Development and Promotion at TIKZN. Durban - Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal, in partnership with Albaraka Bank, The South African National Halaal Authority, National Independent Halaal Trust and Minara Chamber, held the first KZN halaal initiative launch last week. The event, held at Albaraka Bank, aims to grow the halaal export sector in the province by sourcing new markets, increasing the manufacturing base through foreign direct investment and developing African manufacturing companies in export and halaal compliance standards. To achieve these objectives, the provincial department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) has set aside R5million, for the next three years, to roll out the programme. The programme would commence with the engagement of local and international stakeholders, followed by the transformation of the sector and the development of non-Muslim, including African, businesses to support the long term sustainability of the KZN Halaal sector for exports. Shabir Chohan, chief executive officer of Albaraka Bank, emphasised the role of public private collaboration in creating jobs for the province.

“We welcome the partnership and also commit to play a leading role in the implementation of this initiative. This kind of initiative will impact positively on foreign direct investment,” said Chohan.

The goal of the hub is for it to become a catalytic project, that has the potential to stimulate the export of halaal products not only from KZN, but also from neighbouring provinces.

“Halaal is diverse and is not only confined to food. It ranges from cosmetic and personal care, ingredients, lifestyle, Islamic financing, and much more. The halaal value chain is extensive and needs a proper development so that it yields real value. This sector alone accounts for about $114billion within the food sector in the Southern hemisphere,” said Lester Bouah, the executive manager for Export Development and Promotion Unit at Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2020, the city of Durban will host the World Halaal Day, with the aim of developing South Africa as an integrated halaal trade hub for the African continent and connect Muslim businesses from around the world.

The Mercury