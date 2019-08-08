Picture: Pinterest

COLUMN - Over the past few columns I’ve been sharing some of the tools you can use to help troubleshoot and solve tech problems. This week I conclude the series with tools to test system memory and hard disk drives, two common causes of performance and reliability problems. * Memory: System memory, commonly called RAM (for Random Access Memory) usually consists of several memory “chips” soldered to rectangular circuit boards that clip into slots inside your computer. This chip/circuit board combination is called a “memory module”. On most systems, these modules can be added to or swopped with larger capacity versions to upgrade the amount of RAM in the system.

To work out if a system needs more RAM, open Task Manager while the system is running the typical workload of the programs and data the user needs. To launch Task Manager, press the CTRL + SHIFT + ESC keys simultaneously. Click More Details, then under the Processes tab, look at the percentage of Memory in use. You can also click the title “Memory” to sort the various processes consuming memory. If the system is regularly using 90% or more, consider a RAM upgrade. For more details about using Task Manager, see the guide at https://tinyurl.com/wtmguide .

* Upgrade: Memory technology is constantly improving. Modules are not universally compatible, so you need to know what type of RAM your system uses, and the maximum supported amount. Crucial is a US-based supplier of RAM and SSD upgrades for PCs, and their System Scanner utility at www.crucial.com can scan any PC to provide information and pricing on compatible memory from Crucial’s online store. Visit the Crucial website from the PC you wish to upgrade, click “Upgrade My Device” and then “System Scanner”. Download and run the small scanning utility. This tool provides detailed memory specifications including the maximum memory supported by your system.

* Test: Faulty memory can cause system crashes, freezing and reliability issues, but these can also be caused by other components or software and driver issues, so it’s important to test memory modules to eliminate them from your investigations. Windows 10 has a built-in tool that will scan and test a system’s RAM modules. Click the Start button and type “Windows Memory Diagnostic” to launch the app. If issues are detected, the app does its best to identify the module at fault. Replace that module and re-test.

* Disk: Hard drives that are too full can lead to performance issues, while those that are developing mechanical issues are in danger of crashing and becoming inaccessible. Solid State Drives or SSDs, which are common in new or upgraded systems, are not immune from failure. In fact, they tend to fail catastrophically when they do go, whereas a traditional standard drive will often act temperamentally for a while before “dying”. A useful tool for scanning a system’s hard drive or SSD for issues is CrystalDiskInfo from https://tinyurl.com/crystaldi2019. Install the free Standard Edition which probes your system’s disks for information about hardware issues, read/ write errors, drive temperature and other information to give you a “Health Status”.

