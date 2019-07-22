EBRAHIM Patel Picture: AYANDA NDAMANE/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY

Durban - FOLLOWING publication of a Presidential Proclamation on Friday, certain sections of the Competition Amendment Act, 2018 (Act 18 of 2018) (the “Amendment Act”) have been promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa and have come into full effect and operation. Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said the Amendment Act was one of the most important pieces of economic legislation of the sixth administration and was evidence of the government's continued commitment to drive economic transformation and inclusion.

“The Amendment Act introduces a number of important changes to the Competition Act (Act 89 of 1998), and is the first major review of the legislation since it was signed into law by Nelson Mandela 20 years ago,” said Patel.

The key sections covered by the proclamation include (i) a number of new definitions; (ii) changes to section 8 dealing with abuse of dominance; (iii) section 10 dealing with exemptions; (iv) section 12A dealing with public interest consideration during mergers; (v) sections under chapter 4A dealing with market inquiries; and (vi) section 59 dealing with penalties for offences under the act.

The Amendment Act also includes changes to provide greater institutional capacity and to clarify procedures for the Competition Commission, tribunal and the ministry.

Speaking on renaming the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's focus on promoting economic inclusion, Patel said that with the new changes to the act: “Consumers and customers will have better protection against excessive prices by dominant firms in a market, with the law setting out clear criteria that the courts can apply to determine if a price is excessive.

“Regulators will have powers to investigate and address high levels of market concentration where these keep SMEs and black-owned enterprises out of the market.

“Worker ownership of shares of companies will be promoted through criteria on expanded ownership during mergers.

“Small and medium businesses will be given a special status in merger criteria, market inquiries and exemptions.

“Larger businesses will have a more flexible exemptions regime in place to enable them to collaborate with each other to help expand South African production, grow our export markets, develop new technologies or expand jobs.

“The competition authorities will have additional resources, which will facilitate more efficient operations.”

To access the gazette visit http://www.thedti.gov.za/gazzettes/42578.pdf

The Mercury