Delegates interact at the Smart Procurement World Conference at the Durban ICC.

Durban - THE 4th Annual Smart Procurement World KwaZulu-Natal Conference and Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD) Expo was held at Durban’s International Convention Centre recently. Hosted by eThekwini Municipality, it created a collaborative forum for engagement between experienced speakers and delegates.

“It was a knowledgeable experience for me and my colleagues, where we discussed the link between governance and ethics in the procurement space,” said speaker Rob Kaletsch, procurement specialist at the Mondi Group.

James Mwaba, deputy president at the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply, and procurement director at Millennium Challenge Account, Zambia, said: “The speakers were relevant and on point, making this a worthwhile event.”

“The presentations were good, and the knowledge and clarity provided fantastic,” said Dr Thabo Pitse, global trend watcher and speaker.

The delegates were equally complimentary about the event.

“It encouraged analytical thinking and the will to be part of transformation in procurement activities,” said Silindile Cele, procurement manager at eThekwini Municipality.

Sixty exhibitors, many of whom were hosted by sponsors such as UN Women, the dti, bIack Industrialists, and Toyota presented to a niche audience that included a number of large corporates seeking to enhance their supply chains.

The supplier match-up sessions facilitated interaction between the exhibitors and corporate representatives.

“This was a great opportunity for all stakeholders and a superb initiative by the organisers,” said transformation specialist Livhu Maphobi of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

“It was very informative for SMMEs, and provided us with a great learning platform,” said Thabisile Hlongwane of Isibusiso Holdings.

“I found the expo interesting, especially the dti section. This was a great learning experience,” said visitor Kenny Mbele.

“I’m in the primary phase in my business, thus attending this expo gave me an opportunity to find out how to get access to incubation programmes and funding. I am grateful for this opportunity,” said another visitor, Nomthandazo Gumede.

For more information on the series of Smart Procurement World showcases for 2019 visit www.smartprocurementworld.com/kzn.

