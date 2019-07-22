CINDY Mkhize from the Balwin Foundation with the best performing students Mbali Banda, Muzikayifani Gedeza, Siphosenkosi Sityata and Derrick Dimba, the building school co- co-ordinator from Corobrik.

Durban - Eighteen young KwaDukuza residents recently graduated from a bricklayer course run at a Corobrik training centre in Durban. The group completed the nine-week course at Corobrik’s Avoca training centre, with the graduation ceremony held last Thursday.

“I’d like to congratulate every candidate on the successful completion of this course, as well as the Balwin Foundation, who sponsored all 18 individuals,” said Berkley Petty, human resources development manager at Corobrik.

“This is a really comprehensive bricklaying course, and the dedication and commitment were well worth it.

“The skills learned will undoubtedly contribute towards the future of these now-skilled bricklayers.”

The course consists of 14 modules, which cover common and facebrick construction.

The participants were required to build a three-room home up to roof height with gables, while learning skills related to laying clay bricks, concrete blocks and paving.

Derrick Dimba, Corobrik’s building training co-ordinator, said the graduates would now be able to construct houses, garden walls and perform alterations to a high standard of workmanship

“It is good to be training people in bricklaying skills so that they can find employment,” said Dimba.

This is the second group of candidates sponsored by the foundation.

Cindy Mkhize, foundation assistant at the Balwin Foundation, said they invited local community members to apply for the training programme.

“We focus on selecting trainees seeking skills to start or grow a company, or find employment, but most importantly, we selected individuals who are committed to completing the training,” said Mkhize.

“We encourage women empowerment in construction and to date 15 of our sponsored bricklayers are women.

“The Corobrik training definitely educates and empowers local community members.”

She said another benefit was that Corobrik added the graduates to a database where they can be informed of any work opportunities that arise in the area.

Some of the bricklayers from the previous course are currently employed by subcontractors working with the Balwin Foundation.

“We will definitely continue to train more bricklayers and possibly run another course early in 2020 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are also extending the Corobrik course to Cape Town in September this year,” said Mkhize

The Mercury