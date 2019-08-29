Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina addressed farmers in Estcourt, KZN, where she urged government departments to work together to assist emerging farmers to expand their businesses. Supplied

Durban - The burgeoning red meat market, which is expected to double in value, has the potential to unlock employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal, according to Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina. Gina, who addressed farmers at the Uthukela Beef Value Chain workshop in Estcourt on Monday, said emerging farmers could benefit from the huge market for red meat.

The purpose of the workshop was to assist emerging farmers to grow and participate in the entire beef industry value chain, from feedlot and abattoir businesses to meat processing and import and export operations.

“There’s a huge market and job opportunities in the beef value chain that if ignored might slip through our fingers. We need to co-ordinate all resources that can uplift the emerging farmers, and identify markets for those who are ready to export to all countries that import red meat from South Africa,” Gina said.

She hoped there would be an ongoing national dialogue on innovation and the exchange of new technologies available for meat processing.

“We’re all aware that the demand for beef products will be more than double in the next 20 years due to the increase in urbanisation, economic growth and changes in consumption patterns in both developed and developing countries. This means beef producers need to gear themselves up by increasing investment in production and processing activities,” she said.

Emerging farmers at the workshop indicated that they needed government intervention in an advisory role to access industry research. Drought support and issues of obtaining access to the market were also discussed.

Gina urged all government departments identified as key role-players to address the challenges, and to work together to plan a way forward to unlock opportunities and overcome the hurdles faced by emerging beef farmers.

The Mercury