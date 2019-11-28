Durban developer Charles Thompson returned to South Africa after gaining extensive experience in construction in the UK and is now ploughing his knowledge into several upmarket developments in the province. Lyse Comins

Durban - Durban entrepreneur Charles Thompson is passionate about South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal and has a vision to develop homes where families can bring up their children in a secure environment. Thompson, 40, development management director of Devmco Group, which he founded in 2015 and runs with his partners - finance director Schalk Theunissen, 32, and construction management director Stuart Meyer, 49 - is one of the key minds behind several high-profile developments on the KZN North Coast.

The latest development is the R2.5 billion Gold Coast Estate in the Sibaya Precinct which includes 167 free-standing homes and 130 executive beach-pad apartments, a dam, squash courts, a gym, a high-altitude training centre, as well as sports fields that will be accessible to the wider community for tournaments. Some of the firm’s earlier developments included Pebble Beach Sibaya and Ocean Dune Sibaya. The firm, which has an in-house team of architects, engineers and other professionals, has been responsible for more than R4.4 billion in property developments across the city since 2015.

Thompson obtained his BSc in construction management from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and started his career with Vision Homes in 1999 before moving to the UK where he gained experience in the construction industry. He worked for firms where he was involved in construction and finance management on projects that included the refurbishment of Harrods and the Houses of Parliament in London, and the upgrade of more than 50 London Underground stations.

He remained passionate about South Africa, though, and returned home and joined the JT Ross team in 2005. He moved to Construction ID as the project lead in 2008, and still retains shares there. He was involved with the refurbishment of 88 Field Street, the old First National Bank building, which was transformed into a secure modern apartment block with biometric access control.