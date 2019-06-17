Workers at a clothing factory in Cape Town. The city will host the Source Africa exhibition starting today. Cindy Waxa African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) will host South African clothing, textiles, leather and footwear companies at the Source Africa exhibition, which gets under way in Cape Town today. The three-day expo will allow companies to showcase their proudly South African-made products and participate in a series of workshops and fashion shows.

The department said Source Africa is the premier sourcing event on the continent which brings together suppliers, manufacturers, service providers and buyers under one roof.

The exhibition showcases products and services across all aspects of textiles, apparel and footwear industries in the country.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina said the aim of Source Africa is to promote African-made apparel, textiles and footwear and encourage interaction on a regional and international level.

The event seeks to boost investment in the region and ensure sustainable job creation within the sector.

“The South African textile and clothing sectors constitute an important sector of South Africa’s economy. In implementing the recommendations and deliverables of the Customised Sector Programme (CSP), the dti has been part of the Source Africa initiative since inception.

“Last year the department successfully created exposure and awareness to 10 export-ready clothing, textile, footwear and leather companies at the same event,” said Gina.

The clothing sector contributes a 53% share to employment in the South African textile, clothing, leather and footwear sectors.

She said the clothing sector and others are significantly labour-absorbing sectors and that the government wants to create more opportunities to keep it sustainable by creating platforms that will gain them insight in what other countries are doing.

The Clothing and Textile Competitiveness Programme is an initiative of the dti launched in 2009 to stabilise employment and improve overall competitiveness in the clothing, textile, footwear, and leather goods industries in South Africa.

The Mercury