“It was 2015 and we saw what e-commerce had done to the retail business in China and realised it was time to change. We decided we wanted to be the Amazon of Africa in online fashion, and Planet54.com was born,” said MI Jeewa, of Planet54.
Planet is a metaphor for an out of this world shopping experience, and the 54 represents the 54 countries in Africa.
Their quest to reach countries across the continent has already begun with a reach into southern Africa in Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.
Durban-based brothers MI and Shiraz Jeewa spent a year developing the online shopping platform, sourcing stock and filling their warehouses in preparation for the launch of Planet54 just before Black Friday. Their first Black Friday in 2016 taught them more than they could have imagined about e-commerce.