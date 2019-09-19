The Durban Business Fair will be held from September 25-29. dbnbusinessfair.com

Durban - Learning how to code, creating and using robots and getting to grips with different types of new technology will be on the agenda at the Durban Business Fair. The fair will be held from September 25 to 29 at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre and the Durban Exhibition Centre.

eThekwini Municipality, which organises the fair, said the theme for this year’s edition would be the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The city said the exhibition extravaganza was aimed at providing a platform for local businesses to showcase their goods and services.

“It also serves as a platform for networking and discussions aimed at growing businesses,” the municipality said.

Phillip Sithole, deputy city manager for economic development and planning, said: “We are very excited at the quality of this year’s fair, and hope it encourages businesses to start thinking about innovation as we are in the grip of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is very exciting that this initiative is growing in leaps and bounds. We are very optimistic that this year’s chapter is going to enable the dreams of many entrepreneurs to come true.”

The Techno Zone will be one such exhibitor at the fair that speaks to the technological changes taking place in the world.

The city said the stall would be interactive as it would showcase new technologies and introduce people to new thinking and concepts. Hosted by Innovate Durban, the Techno Zone will feature virtual reality and 3D printing.

Other features of the fair include business conferences, masterclasses and business exhibitions.



