This will enable it to act as a funder to commercialise top innovations.
SmartXchange chief executive Jonathan Naidoo said the business incubator, which develops and promotes entrepreneurs in the media, information, communication and technology (MICT) sector had attracted attention when Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni visited the new KwaMashu incubator the hub is busy establishing.
He said the department with staff from the Small Enterprise Finance Agency and the Office of the Presidency visited SmartXchange in Durban and conducted a full due diligence on the organisation before announcing an initial award of R20million, making it the first incubator to be awarded such funding.
SmartXchange was recently named Global Challenge Winner 2019 - Ecosystem Best Practice at the recent International Telecoms Union World Telecoms Conference and was recognised as the best incubator in the country this year.