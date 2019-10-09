Gouws, founder of Arabella Natural Handmade Soaps, who manufactures a range of soaps free of paragons, sodium lauryl sulfate and harmful additives, has tapped into a niche market of people with skin conditions and those concerned about their health and the environment.
“When my daughter was born she had eczema on her eyelids at 12 days old and I decided not to use any chemicals on her and just used water,” Gouws said.
“I started researching the different products and learned about all the chemicals that go into them. Chemicals penetrate the skin in 20 seconds and get into the bloodstream, and there's a lot of research showing possible links between synthetic harmful ingredients and cancer,” Gouws said.
“Initially I made soaps only for home consumption, then to give friends and family. But they wanted me to make more and I started doing more research on the possible combinations and colours,” she said.