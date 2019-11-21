Durban north mom beats the odds to rock on









Durban North entrepreneur Lenore Goss-Matjie started Styles by Lenore, a personal styling and imaging consultancy after fighting serious health challenges. Durban - Durban North entrepreneur Lenore Goss-Matjie’s latest business venture was born from adversity following a devastating accident that led to her walking away from her life’s passion of teaching dance. Goss-Matjie and her husband Neville Matjie established Matjie Dance Academy, which grew into the biggest professional dance academy in KwaZulu-Natal, taking them across the country teaching children and adults Latin American, ballroom, freestyle hip hop and rock'n roll dance. Goss-Matjie obtained a Bachelor of Primary Education (degree) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and started teaching dance while she was still studying. She went on to work as a primary school teacher and continued running her small business in the afternoons and evenings. Goss-Matjie, who initially planned to study medicine, has been dancing since she was in Grade 2 when her mother announced she was sending her tomboy daughter to ballet lessons. She fell in love with dance and went on to learn modern, jazz and Latin American. “I was still a little tomboy but when I was dancing I was a girl par excellence and a prim and proper lady,” Goss-Matjie said.

Goss-Matjie’s dance academy was extremely successful. She worked as a teacher and in the afternoons taught children dance at schools across Durban, and ran night classes.

But in 2005 when she was 29 weeks pregnant with her son, disaster struck.

“Until the day before my accident I was teaching dance. I went to purchase shoes and had an accident in a shopping centre while I was walking with my daughter,” she said.

Goss-Matjie’s son was born healthy albeit prematurely but she was temporarily confined to a wheelchair. She was later diagnosed with fibromyalgia and had to give up the dance academy and sank into a deep depression.

“One day one of my kids said to me after a surgery, ‘Mom, are you going to die?’ and I thought my child is not going to look at her mom in a mess. I decided I would get up every day and get dressed and put on the make-up and wear high heels,” Goss-Matjie said.

She started dressing for success every day and fought through the pain of the fibromyalgia. In 2017, 12 years after closing her dance academy, she started Styles by Lenore, a personal styling and imaging consultancy.

The business was birthed from her pain and also from her extensive experience styling professional dancers for shows from her dancing days. She initially started by helping girls with their matric dance make-up.

“It’s not a business that I do that is finance-driven, I am a social entrepreneur. If someone is feeling down or in the place I was in, if I can make you feel good about yourself for today, I will be able to help,” she said.

Goss-Matjie’s services include getting to know her customer’s characteristics, their body shape and providing colour analysis to help them identify clothes and colours that suit them the best. She also works with corporates to assist with styling and etiquette, provides a personal clothes shopping service and teaches etiquette and the art of conversation to school children.

the Mercury