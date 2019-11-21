Goss-Matjie and her husband Neville Matjie established Matjie Dance Academy, which grew into the biggest professional dance academy in KwaZulu-Natal, taking them across the country teaching children and adults Latin American, ballroom, freestyle hip hop and rock'n roll dance.
Goss-Matjie obtained a Bachelor of Primary Education (degree) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and started teaching dance while she was still studying. She went on to work as a primary school teacher and continued running her small business in the afternoons and evenings.
Goss-Matjie, who initially planned to study medicine, has been dancing since she was in Grade 2 when her mother announced she was sending her tomboy daughter to ballet lessons. She fell in love with dance and went on to learn modern, jazz and Latin American.
“I was still a little tomboy but when I was dancing I was a girl par excellence and a prim and proper lady,” Goss-Matjie said.