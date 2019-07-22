The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Expo will be held next week at the Durban Exhibition Centre. www.kznindustrial.co.za

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Expo (Kite) will be held in Durban this week. Organisers said Kite, which takes place from July 24 to 26 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, is the region’s largest showcase of industrial technology products and services, and has been the launchpad for local suppliers and manufacturers over the past 38 years.

Discussing the drawcard for doing business with KwaZulu-Natal-based companies, the organisers said the real manufacturing gross value added (GVA) for the province was recently estimated at R80.8billion, making it the second-highest contributor to the South African GVA behind Gauteng.

“Added to this, the government’s infrastructure expenditure plan for the province is tagged at more than R200bn over the next seven years, further increasing the attractiveness of doing business with companies located in KZN.”

Writing on a blog post about the event, Nick Sarnadas, the portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery, said the three main educational events at Kite include the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre, the free-to-attend Mesa (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association) special interest group, and the Lifting Equipment Association of South Africa conference.

Some of the topics under discussion at the SAIMechE Seminar Theatre include “Embracing Industry 4.0 - reshaping and redefining industrial manufacturing”, “Embedding compliance into business processes”, “The 5-year plan in terms of opportunities and challenges facing the SA manufacturing industry”, and “The top 5 industrial automation trends for 2019 and beyond”.

The speaker line-up includes a number of well-known industry specialists who will bring their own personal business experiences to the table.

“The Mesa special interest group was well attended at Kite 2017 and received extremely positive reviews from the attendees. The theme this year focuses on “Data Matters: Triple Vision - Hindsight, Insight and Foresight” - and we encourage visitors to attend the sessions on either July 24 or 25 in the Seminar Theatre venue,” said Sarnadas.

“We believe that Kite offers a harmonious balance of product information dissemination through on-stand demonstrations and discussions with exhibitor technical staff, while the educational events provide a theoretical basis for further expansion and investigation,” said Sarnadas.

The Mercury