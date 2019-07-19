The Durban University of Technology’s Enactus social entrepreneurship team won the 2019 Enactus National Championship recently.

Durban - The Enactus social entrepreneurship team at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) have won the Enactus National Championship again. The team, which also won the championship last year, comprises students from both the Midlands and Durban campuses.

They will now represent South Africa at the Enactus World Cup, where they will be competing against the national champion teams from 36 countries in September in California.

The Enactus DUT Agri-Business project showcased how the team built greenhouses by recycling and repurposing 2l plastic softdrink bottles, demonstrating the social, economic and environmental impact of the project.

The team collaborated with six primary schools, conducting an awareness campaign on plastic waste and initiating a competition encouraging the pupils to collect the softdrink bottles. In excess of 47000 plastic bottles were eventually collected. The bottles were used to construct three greenhouses in Cato Ridge, Mtubatuba and Enyoni.

A similar greenhouse, built in Noodsberg last year, is testament that the structure can withstand extreme weather conditions and is a cost-effective solution in addressing water shortages, the cost of expensive fertilisers, reducing growing times and controlling pests. It allows vegetables to be grown out of season due to the controlled growing conditions.

The team have come up with an even more cost-effective, innovative greenhouse design that they are in the process of constructing at Mangete Primary School in the iLembe district. The school will use the vegetables from the greenhouse for their feeding scheme, as well as selling them to the local community to generate income.

Faculty Adviser Lana-Ann Brady said they were dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators by affording DUT students valuable experience to advance their personal and professional lives, through their participation in the Enactus programme.

“We attribute the team’s success to their values of integrity, passion, dedication and commitment, which was expressed in their many hours of activity in the programme - submitting reports timeously, travelling hundreds of kilometres to the various project sites, working and sleeping in sometimes harsh conditions, sacrificing their weekends and holidays, and so much more. Enactus DUT are making history in creating a better, more sustainable world through their never-say-die attitude,” she said.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Engagement, Professor Sibusiso Moyo, who is responsible for the entrepreneurship enterprise at DUT, congratulated the team. “We wish them the very best in the international competition as they represent us for the second time,” she said.

