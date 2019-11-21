The new report, before Global Entrepreneurship Week this week, was intended to be a discussion starter for leaders as they explore innovative approaches to stimulating economic growth.
“As technological advances drive innovation and help lower barriers to entry, government leaders around the world are all looking for ways to help their entrepreneurs start and scale new firms without leaving their home countries,” said Hugo Kantis, the director of Prodem.
“The latest Index of Dynamic Entrepreneurship examines the necessary conditions and shows that the top countries score strongly across the board - they don’t excel in just one dimension of their entrepreneurship ecosystem.”
The five top-ranked countries - the US, Finland, Netherlands, Singapore and Germany - all have only minor gaps among the study’s 10 key dimensions: business structure, culture, demand conditions, education, entrepreneurial human capital, financing, policies and regulations, social capital, social conditions and STI (science, technology, innovation) platforms.