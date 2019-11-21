Entrepreneurs look for ways to stimulate growth









File Image: IOL Durban - The Index of Dynamic Entrepreneurship, released last week by Prodem and the Global Entrepreneurship Network, recommended that policymakers looking to strengthen their national start-up ecosystem should avoid focusing too heavily on one specific solution. The new report, before Global Entrepreneurship Week this week, was intended to be a discussion starter for leaders as they explore innovative approaches to stimulating economic growth. “As technological advances drive innovation and help lower barriers to entry, government leaders around the world are all looking for ways to help their entrepreneurs start and scale new firms without leaving their home countries,” said Hugo Kantis, the director of Prodem. “The latest Index of Dynamic Entrepreneurship examines the necessary conditions and shows that the top countries score strongly across the board - they don’t excel in just one dimension of their entrepreneurship ecosystem.” The five top-ranked countries - the US, Finland, Netherlands, Singapore and Germany - all have only minor gaps among the study’s 10 key dimensions: business structure, culture, demand conditions, education, entrepreneurial human capital, financing, policies and regulations, social capital, social conditions and STI (science, technology, innovation) platforms.

The top 15 countries tended to score highly in social capital, had more sophisticated forms of financing available for entrepreneurs, benefited from governmental initiatives focused on supporting entrepreneurship, and enjoyed a regulatory environment that favoured the creation and development of new ventures.

South Africa was ranked at 54, with 65 countries on the index.

According to the index, the country’s strengths included: prominent demand conditions and culture due to the size of its economy, and the price advantages it offered to satisfy external markets.

“Due to the favourable entrepreneurship culture, the country ranks among the top 10 in that dimension, and this is thanks to the role that the media plays in promoting stories of success cases as well as to the social value given to entrepreneurs.”

Areas that needed improvement included dimensions that affected the opportunity space, such as the science, technology and innovation platform and business structure.

The index suggested that in order to leverage favourable cultural conditions and demand, a systemic strategy that favours dynamic and innovative entrepreneurship needs to be adopted.

