Participants at the recent ‘My Business Indaba’ roadshow, which was held in Mbazwana, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Durban - With youth unemployment at a staggering 55.2%, entrepreneurship has been recognised as an important route for the country’s youth. Ithala Development Finance Corporation (Ithala), which is a key role-player in supporting entrepreneurship through, among other things, providing funding and business support to SMMEs in KwaZulu-Natal has seen the need to encourage young entrepreneurs and is focusing on the youth during its “My Business Indaba” roadshows which are being hosted across the province.

Ithala’s Inkunzisematholeni Youth in Business Programme focuses on young entrepreneurs and gives them the opportunity to win R200000 worth of business support.

Ithala has enlisted the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) which specialises in facilitating youth development as a stakeholder in the initiative.

“This strategic partnership is crucial because young people attend various programmes aimed at entrepreneurial growth but do not know where to seek help.

“Having government agencies such as the NYDA to participate in this programme brings support directly to young people,” said Ithala.

A roadshow was recently held in Mbazwana in northern KwaZulu-Natal and day one of the two-day business clinic involved a segment directed at addressing and interacting with the youth. “Having an opportunity to present and interact with young people aids in our mandate of encouraging and supporting young people in their entrepreneurial pursuits through funding and non-financial support offered by government agencies,” said NYDA’s Khumbulani Shange.

The Inkunz’ isematholeni Youth in Business competition aims to motivate young people to generate business ideas that are innovative and environmentally friendly.

Entrants to the competition are encouraged to come up with uniquely innovative ideas that are viable and sustainable.

The competition is now open and entry forms are available at Ithala head office, all Ithala SOC Limited branches across the province and online at www.Ithala.co.za.

The Mercury