The Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition is open to all farmers under the age of 40. REUTERS African News Agency Archive

DURBAN - Entries for the 2019 Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition have opened. The annual competition is run by the KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) and the winner will go on to represent the province at the Toyota/ Agri SA National Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Farmers under the age of 40, whether they are owners, partners or managers on a farm, male or female, and who are full members of their province’s agricultural union, are eligible for entry.

The judging and evaluation of the farmers and their agricultural practices takes place in August, with the applicants being evaluated on all aspects of their business, including their overall vision for the future of the farm/ business.

This year’s national winner will drive away in a Toyota Hilux single cab, among other prizes.

“We encourage all of our eligible members under 40 years old to enter this competition, recognising the great skill and entrepreneurial spirit we have here in KZN,” said Sandy la Marque, chief executive of Kwanalu.

The closing date for entries is July 31. For entry forms and more information on the competition visit www.kwanalu.co.za

