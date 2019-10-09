The two entities presented their renewable energy plans at the 21st Durban Business Fair, which took place at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The exhibition and street market ended on Sunday.
The municipality’s Energy Office hosted a masterclass attended by its stakeholders and businesses, and showcased its commitment to continue building as a collective, and in promoting renewable energy and efficiency.
Renewable Energies manager Sbu Ntshalintshali gave a presentation and showed that the municipality was working towards its target of having 40% electricity consumption derived from renewable sources by 2040, and 100% by 2050.
Lethabo Maseko from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) in the province, said: “Plans to construct the province’s R426billion renewable energy hub at an identified site in Mandini are afoot.