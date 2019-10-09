eThekwini, Economic Development Department commit to a green future









Delegates at the Durban Business Fair, which ended on Sunday. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The eThekwini Municipality and the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development Department have committed to renewable energy plans. The two entities presented their renewable energy plans at the 21st Durban Business Fair, which took place at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The exhibition and street market ended on Sunday. The municipality’s Energy Office hosted a masterclass attended by its stakeholders and businesses, and showcased its commitment to continue building as a collective, and in promoting renewable energy and efficiency. Renewable Energies manager Sbu Ntshalintshali gave a presentation and showed that the municipality was working towards its target of having 40% electricity consumption derived from renewable sources by 2040, and 100% by 2050. Lethabo Maseko from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) in the province, said: “Plans to construct the province’s R426billion renewable energy hub at an identified site in Mandini are afoot.

“It is estimated that the hub will create 3540 jobs and will be similar to Dube Trade Port as it will lease an effective business space for energy producers.”

Maseko said the hub would be developed over three years, and with Edtea MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube fully backing the programme they were hoping phase one would begin in April next year.

Meanwhile, local film-makers were pushed to be innovative in their approach to film production in the face of changes brought on by the Fourth Industrial Revolution at a discussion during a film masterclass.

“New technologies, such as digital modelling, sound engineering and autonomous cameras are shifting the manner in which films are being produced, and this is what local filmmakers needed to stay abreast of,” said Toni Monty, the head of the Durban Film Office.

Speaking to hundreds of delegates, Monty said many of the careers associated with film production, such as location scouts, hair and make- up artists and wardrobe, could be lost in the face of new and emerging technologies.

“However, one thing computers cannot replace is the creative human element, so you have to start thinking about how your skills need to match up to the demands of the changing film production landscape,” she said.

