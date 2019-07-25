The Deepsea Stavanger is coming back for more after a significant strike earlier this year

Durban - THE Odfjell Drilling semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger is to return to drill more exploratory wells in the Brulpadda site in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern Cape where earlier this year a significant strike was made, producing gas and light oil. After that strike Deepsea Stavanger was relocated elsewhere by her owners, but now it has been announced that the company has been awarded a further contract to explore more wells in the same block and that the same rig will undertake the drilling.

South Africa has been producing gas from the Outeniqua Basin for many years, on which the large Mossgas refinery at Mossel Bay has relied until recently, when the original sites all but dried up.

Having its own oil- or gas-producing wells either onshore or offshore has long been South Africa's Achilles heel, forcing the country during the era of the pre-1994 government to have to import oil or gas even though sanctions were being enforced.

But the oil industry always seems to find a way around obstacles and oil imports continued, involving subterfuge to bring the tankers in, mostly to Durban or its offshore mooring, or to Saldanha Bay, where very large reserves were built up and stored. Oil was even stored upcountry in disused coal mines.

South Africa was also a leading producer of fuels from coal via the Sasol technology and that continues, but the need to import oil and oil products, including refined fuels such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, goes on, although there are no longer political obstacles.

Unfortunately the oil companies which undertake most of the expensive searches for oil or gas have not felt much urgency, given low world prices for oil, but last year French oil company Total announced that it would undertake exploratory drills of the southern Cape, which led to the strike announced earlier this year.

Now the same group of companies is returning, we refer to Total, although it consists of a number of shareholders willing to undertake further explorations. The previous strike produced mostly gas, which is helpful to Mossgas because that's the raw material it requires, but further drills may find oil itself, although outside analysts seem to think it likely to be mostly gas.

The announcement of the return of the oil rig was made by Canadian oil and gas company Africa Energy Corp, which has several exploration assets offshore of South Africa and Namibia. Up to three more wells will be drilled.

“We're very pleased that Total was able to secure the Deepsea Stavanger rig again for the next phase of drilling on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa,” said Garrett Soden, Africa Energy’s president and chief executive.

“Using the same equipment and crew that drilled the Brulpadda oil and gas discovery earlier this year should save on time and cost. We look forward to starting the multi-well drilling programme with the spud of the Luiperd Prospect in the first quarter of 2020.”

Block 11B/12B is located in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 kilometres off the southern coast of South Africa. The block covers an area of 19000km² with water depths ranging from 200 to 1800m.

The Paddavissie Fairway in the south-west corner of the block includes the Brulpadda discovery and several submarine fan prospects.

The joint venture involves Total SA as operator with a 45% interest in Block 11B/12B, while Qatar Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources Limited have 25% and 20% interests, respectively.

The other 10% participating interest in Block 11B/12B is held by Main Street 1549 Proprietary Limited, in which Africa Energy holds 49% of the shares.

