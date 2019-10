Farmers get R12m seed money from KZN









Durban - Skilled farmers from the Harry Gwala District who lack resources have received a massive boost from the KwaZulu-Natal Department for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). The department launched its R12million multi-planting season programme at the weekend. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka officially launched the programme at eZidweni, in ward 4 of the Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma (Ixopo) local municipality on Sunday morning. The provincial government said it had invested R12million to assist residents with farming. This support includes providing tractors to promote crop production as a catalyst for economic development, job creation and poverty alleviation on communal lands.

Also under the programme, 1500ha of land will be farmed across the Greater Kokstad, Ixopo and uMzimkhulu local municipalities.

Co-operatives that specialise in farming will also benefit through the initiative as 600 people will be employed by the co-operatives to farm.

Co-operative member Zamokwakhe Sabela praised the department for its support. He said the programme’s contribution would assist the community.

“We normally collect money among ourselves to buy supplies and fertiliser. We have prime land along the river and we have the labourers. The only thing that was limiting us was capital and now the department has saved us,” he said.

Sabela said the department’s boost would make their 350-household-strong community self-sufficient.

“We are all very excited. We even had people approaching us now to join our co-operative,” Sabela said on Sunday.

“If rainfall comes then we are poised for greater things,” he added.

Speaking to residents at the eZidweni sports grounds, Hlomuka urged residents to not only engage in subsistence farming operations, but also to broaden their prospects because the agricultural sector continued to provide commercial and employment opportunities.

“We are here today to say to you that as a government we will support you in farming the vast hectares of land that this district is blessed with.

“Farming presents many opportunities and the government has programmes that provide easy access to markets for farmers,” said Hlomuka.

The produce will be distributed to supermarkets, schools, hospitals and prisons in the district.

The KZN House of Traditional Leaders chairperson Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, who is also the Harry Gwala Local House chairperson, thanked the provincial government for its commitment to empowering and encouraging communities to farm.

“We have started to see the impact of this push by government to get our communities back to farming,” said Chiliza.

The Mercury