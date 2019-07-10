The introduction of the National Minimum Wage Act has not led to large-scale retrenchments as feared before it was passed. African News Agency (ANA) Archive

Durban - Statistics from the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) show that there have been an “insignificant” number of retrenchments linked to the introduction of the National Minimum Wage (NMW). Before the introduction of the NMW Act there were fears that it would lead to businesses retrenching workers as they would be unable to afford the additional salary costs.

Haroun Docrat, the national senior commissioner for collective bargaining at the CCMA, said as at May31, there had been a relatively low rate of unfair dismissal referrals related to the NMW Act, from the private security sector.

Docrat said there had been a total of 322 private security referrals since the introduction of the NMW and Basic Conditions of Employment Act amendments.

Docrat was speaking this week during a presentation to the Private Security Seminar organised by the Department of Labour’s Inspections and Enforcement Services in Braamfontein. The theme of the seminar was “Paying the National Minimum Wage is the right thing to do”.

The seminar was organised as part of an advocacy campaign to educate its stakeholders about compliance with the labour legislation and to encourage knowledge sharing between stakeholders in the sector with the government.

The commissioner said Gauteng accounted for 30.9% followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 21.1% of case referrals in the private security sector.

Docrat said some of the private security issues related to underpayment; unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment; any other dismissal related to the NMWA; disputes relating to compliance orders; applications to make a compliance order an arbitration award; and requests to make a written undertaking an arbitration award.

The one-day seminar was attended by the department’s labour inspectors, labour unions, private security companies and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.

Department of Labour chief director of statutory and advocacy services, advocate Fikiswa Mncanca, said the private sector had long been problematic. Mncanca cautioned that workers had a right to be paid a national minimum wage, and said employers needed to do the right thing.

