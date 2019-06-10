King Shaka International Airport. The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (East Coast) says the province's hospitality industry needs to focus on encouraging international tourists to travel to KwaZulu-Natal. African News Agency (ANA) Archive

Durban - The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The association was established to champion change within the hospitality and tourism industry.

Lee Zama, current and first female chief executive of Fedhasa, said the 70th anniversary marked a monumental occasion for Fedhasa.

“The organisation has withstood many tests over time, but continues to represent its members' interests despite the changing business and tourism landscapes. The many successes achieved by Fedhasa speak to the passion of this industry's stakeholders and the Fedhasa team.”

The first attempt at creating a single national body for the hospitality industry was in 1905, but it would take another 44 years before Fedhasa (then the Federated Hotel Association of Southern Africa) was formed.

Fedhasa's primary function has been to represent the hospitality industry and lobby on its behalf with government. This work began almost immediately, with the organisation entering discussions on regulations and legislation affecting the hotel industry.

Speaking on its objectives going forward, Fedhasa East Coast said it would continue to engage with the KwaZulu-Natal government.

“Our main objectives are a more workable Liquor Licence Policy, greater participation by industry in Tourism KZN, as well as trying to get SA Tourism to market KZN more internationally.”

Regarding the tourism industry in KZN, Fedhasa East Coast said in general tourism in KZN was down, with a noticeable decrease in domestic tourist numbers and spends, and this was tied to the South African economy.

“Our focus therefore, has to be on the international inbound market. We need to capitalise on the British Airways direct flights into Durban with the UK tourist market, as well as open up new markets that the Emirates worldwide network affords (in) KZN.”

