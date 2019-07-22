Durban - Thabiso Sithole was just 23 and still studying for a commerce degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal when he decided to become a farmer. Now, just under five years since quitting his first post-degree job, a three-month stint as a data capturer at Unilever, he is running a successful small cattle and forestry farm in Mooi River.

Sithole, co-owner and director of Red NS Holdings, won the small-scale category Forestry Excellence Award in the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) recently.

Sithole started the business in 2015 after securing the portion of a farm from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, which had bought the land from a farmer who had decided to quit owing to climate change.

“I had to weigh up my options and I saw that a lot graduates were sitting at home.

“One of the areas I had studied was the supply chain and I saw that there was waste and where there is waste there is profit to be made.

“I also thought that as a farmer I would always have a job because people always need food,” Sithole said.

“I applied for a farm and I was called for an interview where they asked me about my qualifications, capital and experience.

“It was difficult because I was still a student and I had no capital and there were 36 candidates,” he said.

Sithole was given the opportunity to view the farm and secured the smallest portion of a 5000ha farm that was divided between five applicants.

He also managed to secure funding from DAFF to start his business and buy equipment, including a tractor and fencing, as well as to drill two boreholes.

Today Sithole operates his farm on 45ha of land on which he grows wattle and gumtrees, and farms cattle. His business has produced 2000 tons of wattle, on average 500 tons per year, and 1300 tons of gumtree, on average 320 tons a year.

His business supplies the Natal Timber Co-operation and TWK, an agency for Sappi, Mondi and other firms.

Sithole employs three permanent staff and also hires 26 seasonal workers from the local community.

“Neighbouring farmers and the previous farmer helped to teach me a lot, especially with the medication for the cattle,” Sithole said.

He also learned everything he could online and by attending agricultural seminars to expand his knowledge. He diversified and planted maize and vegetables to ensure his business had additional potential income flows.

“I’m young and flexible and that has been to my advantage because I am willing to listen to other people and learn,” Sithole said.

But he said winning the award has showed him he still has a long way to go to achieve even greater success.

“Winning the award was a reawakening for me because I got to meet other farmers who are better than me. When you are one of just 10 young farmers in KZN doing the best that you can do and then you are in the presence of young people doing even better, it motivates you to do even more.”

Sithole’s vision for his farm is to expand it into a feedlot and he hopes to one day be able to mentor other young farmers to pass on the skills he has learned along the way.

