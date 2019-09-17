Some of the 15 young social entrepreneurs from the Champions Programme, which is part of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Graduate School of Business and Leadership’s Regional Local Economic Development Initiative and is funded by the KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA).

Network: Online business management and accounting provider SMEasy has offered to provide free access to their platform for 15 young social entrepreneurs from KwaZulu-Natal. SMEasy said social entrepreneurship was business built around empathy and provided people with the freedom and means to improve their circumstances through small-to-medium scale entrepreneurship.

The local Champions Programme supports the development of social entrepreneurship in communities across the province. It’s run by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Graduate School of Business and Leadership’s regional local economic development initiative and is fully funded by the provincial Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

The Champions Programme recently honoured 15 of its top achievers - social champions from KZN whose hard work and contribution to their communities has already made an indelible impact.

From fashion to cleaner energy solutions, the programme has had some notable achievers including Lindo Duma - a 2015 Champion - who co-founded Iziko Stoves, which converts waste paint cans, old geysers and gas cylinders into cooker stoves. The stoves are put together by people recovering from substance abuse.

Cebesile Buthelezi, who was a 2017 Champion, runs her own fashion academy in rural Ladysmith. She’s a self-taught designer and dressmaker who’s enabling young people and creating employment through fashion design and training initiatives. She employs nine people, who she has also taught to grow their own food.

Financial literacy and inclusion are vital tools for building independence and pathways to financial sustainability for social entrepreneurs. To help the champions rise to their full potential, SMEasy is offering each achiever free annual licences to access their business management and accounting system.

Academic and facilitator of the Champions Programme, Professor Shahida Cassim, said: “We’re very grateful to the SMEasy team for their generosity and support of the 2019 Champions Programme. Free access to SMEasy will go a long way towards nurturing financial sustainability for 15 very deserving social entrepreneurs.

“These social entrepreneurs face the twin challenges of delivering social value and generating revenue that helps develop financial sustainability, as they move their enterprises from a total reliance on donor funding towards long-term stability.”

To complement the annual subscription, the Champions Programme will be offering the entrepreneurs a course in the fundamentals of finance, directed by accounting expert Zamekile Mthiyane.

In addition, Fanie Nothnagel of Dalmeny Consulting will provide financial management advice.

SMEasy is designed for small businesses with limited or no understanding of accounting.

